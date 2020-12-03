'I never thought I would ever be employed': SA must do more to create opportunities for the disabled

As the world commemorates international day for people with disabilities on Thursday, SA still has a long way to go when it comes to creating economic opportunities for the disabled.

“Our progress has been slow in terms of seeing the results, we have been slow in ensuring that our environment is inclusive of all people of SA including those with disability,” said deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Hlengiwe Mkhize.

She was speaking at an event on Wednesday hosted by Johannesburg electrical product manufacturer Lesco, highlighting the importance of the private sector in absorbing more disabled people into the workforce.

“We still have stories of people who start school at the age of 15 or 16 and once they go through special schools, it's almost like they get excluded except for those with money,” she said.

Lesco is one company that heeded the call for economic inclusion of disabled people and embarked on a mission to employ differently-abled individuals who often do not get job opportunities.