'We’ve got to control the virus where it is': Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Enforcing lockdown regulations already in place on social distancing and the wearing of masks will be critical to slowing the spread of Covid-19 in the Eastern and Western Cape.

That was the warning sounded by Prof Salim Abdool Karim, head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, on Thursday.

There has been a surge in infections in parts of the two provinces, just ahead of an expected influx of holiday visitors over the festive season. The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) met earlier this week to discuss tightening lockdown restrictions in the provinces — with the outcome of those deliberations still to be conveyed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We’ve got to control the virus where it is. We’ve got to reduce viral transmission in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” Abdool Karim told CapeTalk radio on Thursday.