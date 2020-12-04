ANC can't alienate Ramaphosa, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

What are President Cyril Ramaphosa's chances of political survival? It is easy to think his political shelf life is under threat, but he is currently the only politician in SA who could break away from his party and still have a reasonable chance of winning a national election against the ANC.

There is no other national leader or president whose demise is discussed as thoroughly as our president's, so it's easy to assume his time might run out soon.

The postponed motion of no confidence brought by the ATM is not a reflection of his worth and is as unthinkable as a motion against Nelson Mandela or Thabo Mbeki. It is something we associate with political bandits like Jacob Zuma.

There are rumours that this motion of no confidence came via the ATM from Supra Mahumapelo and Ace Magashule. They are probably true.

