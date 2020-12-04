Bill Gates hails three South African doctors as heroes

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has included South African professors Salim Abdool Karim and his wife Quarraisha on his heroes list for their role in the fight against HIV/Aids and Covid-19.

“Drawing on their experiences from HIV and TB, they are helping guide the Covid-19 response in South Africa and around the world. It is a shame that they haven’t been able to focus on HIV/Aids, but on the other hand, it is a reminder of how fighting old diseases like HIV helps the world prepare for new ones like Covid-19,” said Gates in his blog.

The couple are internationally renowned for their work at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa).

Gates said it was their “upbeat” attitude, even in the face of devastating viruses like the coronavirus and HIV, that struck him.