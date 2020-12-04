Covid-19: Summer fests scrapped as Buffalo City cracks down
04 December 2020 - 10:56
The decision to ban outdoor events which attract thousands of revellers every year was taken by the local coronavirus command council in Buffalo City on Tuesday, metro authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Student parties in East London and other parts of the metro have been blamed for the recent spike in local Covid-19 cases.
The Buffalo City Metro has scrapped big-ticket summer events, including the Buyel'ekhaya and MetroFM Heatwave music festivals, in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.
