South Africa

Covid-19: Summer fests scrapped as Buffalo City cracks down

04 December 2020 - 10:56 By Asanda Nini and John Harvey
Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati has confirmed that all swimming pools, libraries and community halls have been closed to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

The decision to ban outdoor events which attract thousands of revellers every year was taken by the local coronavirus command council in Buffalo City on Tuesday, metro authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Student parties in East London and other parts of the metro have been blamed for the recent spike in local Covid-19 cases.

The Buffalo City Metro has scrapped big-ticket summer events, including the Buyel'ekhaya and MetroFM Heatwave music festivals, in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

