IN PICS | At least seven treated for smoke inhalation after Engen refinery explosion

It was a black Friday for residents south of Durban after an explosion and massive fire at the Engen refinery caused plumes of thick smoke to hang over Wentworth, Merebank and the Bluff.

At least seven people have been treated for smoke inhalation after the explosion at around 7am.

Refinery workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred within the north complex of the refinery.

“I'm pretty sure it's the reactor. This plant is old,” one employee told TimesLIVE.