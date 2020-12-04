In the midst of water restrictions, clean water gushes out of taps in Uitenhage

Water restrictions are in force in Nelson Mandela Bay, but clean water has been running down the streets of informal settlements in Uitenhage for months.

As the city battles drought, the limit on water use is 50l per person per day.

But in a quick tour of the informal settlements in Khayelitsha and Gunguluza in Uitenhage, GroundUp found water gushing from broken standpipes and pouring down the road. In Gunguluza informal settlement, there were four leaking standpipes in R Alexander Street, and a stream of clean water running down E Khale, D Nyembe and S Plaatjie streets.

“We have been told to use water sparingly, yet the municipality doesn’t fix water leaks gushing out of our taps that are broken. What happened to Day Zero when we report leaks but they are not being fixed?” asked community leader Zwelakhe Meleni, from Gunguluza.

The settlement has more than 3,000 shacks, according to community leaders who keep a count.