Malawi government confirms receipt of Bushiri extradition application request

The Malawian government on Friday confirmed receiving an extradition application request from the South African government three weeks after fugitive couple Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary skipped the country.

“We have received a formal extradition request from the SA government,” said Malawi's information minister Gospel Kazako.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the extradition request for the couple had been served in terms of article 6 of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on extradition, article 10 of the extradition agreement between the governments of Malawi and South Africa, and the Extradition Act.

“As previously indicated, the law provides for this extradition request to be submitted within 30 days. However, this extradition request has been brought within a period of two weeks. The submission follows a request for a provisional arrest sent through the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in terms article 10 of the SADC protocol,” said Lamola.

“We note this has been appealed by the fugitives. We are closely monitoring appeal processes by the Malawian authorities.