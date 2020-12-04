No 'after tears', yes to initiations: Five key points from Ramaphosa's Covid-19 'family meeting'

Nelson Mandela Bay has become the first metro in SA to be declared an official coronavirus hotspot.

This was announced on Thursday by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his televised address to the nation, where here introduced a 10pm curfew and a limit for alcohol sales to four days a week.

Ramaphosa also prohibited alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as beaches and parks, saying it was to prevent large social gatherings.

Here are five key points from Ramaphosa's address.

Hospital admissions concerning

Ramaphosa said Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape accounted for most new daily cases.

“Hospital admissions in these districts are on the rise, in some instances comparable to those during the first wave of infections. In the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, there has been an increase in both reported Covid-19 deaths and excess deaths. This must be a concern for every one of us.”

Curfew only applies to non-essential workers

The new curfew, from 10pm to 4am, does not apply to essential workers who are permitted to work during those hours, said Ramaphosa.

“We have instructed law enforcement officials to ensure compliance with the law, by owners, controllers and managers of workplaces, shops, institutions and buildings to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.

“Taxi operators are also required to ensure that all their passengers wear masks. In addition, each one of us will be required to comply with the curfew times.”