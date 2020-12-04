SIU received 20 complaints relating to health sector corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has dealt with 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption relating to the heath sector.

The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF), which received the complaints, said 13 of the allegations have been assessed and formally converted into investigations.

“In addition, four allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption in the public health sector have been assessed by the forum and the SIU has submitted motivations for proclamations in respect of these matters to the presidency for their approval. These allegations centre on the alleged improper award of health-care risk waste contracts by provincial departments of health,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“Three allegations were assessed and closed. In the first matter, legal review processes are pending in the high court. In the second matter, the national department of health has intervened in order to deal with governance issues at the affected state institution. In the third matter, the allegations have already been investigated and recommendations have been made.”