SIU received 20 complaints relating to health sector corruption

04 December 2020 - 17:12
Allegations of PPE tender corruption involving the government are being probed by the SIU.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has dealt with 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption relating to the heath sector.

The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF), which received the complaints, said 13 of the allegations have been assessed and formally converted into investigations.

“In addition, four allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption in the public health sector have been assessed by the forum and the SIU has submitted motivations for proclamations in respect of these matters to the presidency for their approval. These allegations centre on the alleged improper award of health-care risk waste contracts by provincial departments of health,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“Three allegations were assessed and closed. In the first matter, legal review processes are pending in the high court. In the second matter, the national department of health has intervened in order to deal with governance issues at the affected state institution. In the third matter, the allegations have already been investigated and recommendations have been made.”

Former KZN Hawks boss gets eight years for corruption

Former deputy head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Simon Madonsela, has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for ...
News
2 days ago

The forum said criminal referrals have been made in investigations involving the Health Professions Council of SA, the office of the state attorney, and Covid-19 procurement by state institutions across the national, provincial and local spheres of government  

Kganyago said lifestyle audits are being conducted where investigations have established that public servants are implicated in impropriety.

He said civil litigation has been instituted in the Special Tribunal, and the following relief has been obtained:

  • freezing of pension funds of implicated officials;
  • preservation and restraint orders; and
  • recovery of state funds.

“The HSACF was further briefed on the irregularities about the regulation of medical devices and PPE (of particular concern is substandard PPE flooding the South African market), doctor registration irregularities, public health-care workers conducting remunerative work outside the public service without permission, and the monitoring of non-profit organisations (NPOs) which are being hijacked in order to access Covid-19 funds,Kganyago added.  

“The HSACF will engage further with the relevant stakeholders in order to assess how best the HSACF may assist with these matters in order to ensure proper consequence management.

“The HSACF was also briefed on the progress made with regard to the implementation of prevention, advisory and awareness initiatives, which are intended to supplement the joint corruption prevention measures in the health sector.”

