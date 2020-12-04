'So it's the problem child?': Mzansi reacts to stricter lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

In an effort to curb the spread of infections, Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, an extended curfew, a limit on numbers at gatherings and a ban on all post-funeral gatherings.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.

“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, while alcohol consumption in public spaces is strictly forbidden.

“Gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue,” Ramaphosa said.

While it will be a lockdown Christmas and New Year for Nelson Mandela Bay, a decision on possible restrictions in the Garden Route district of the Western Cape will be taken “in the coming days”, after a visit from health minister Zweli Mkhize to assess the situation.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to offer his support and encouragement to those in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.