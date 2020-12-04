'So it's the problem child?': Mzansi reacts to stricter lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay
Social media was filled with memes and messages reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of stricter lockdown measures in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.
The city became the first to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot, after a resurgence of the virus in the area.
In an effort to curb the spread of infections, Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, an extended curfew, a limit on numbers at gatherings and a ban on all post-funeral gatherings.
“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.
“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, while alcohol consumption in public spaces is strictly forbidden.
“Gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue,” Ramaphosa said.
While it will be a lockdown Christmas and New Year for Nelson Mandela Bay, a decision on possible restrictions in the Garden Route district of the Western Cape will be taken “in the coming days”, after a visit from health minister Zweli Mkhize to assess the situation.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to offer his support and encouragement to those in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.
Nelson Mandela Bay we are with you. You can beat Covid-19. Be strong, be unite and be focused.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 3, 2020
While finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a meme about the possible traffic leaving the area before the new restrictions came into effect.
Actress Rami Chuene was one of many who questioned if the decision now made Nelson Mandela Bay the “black sheep of the family”?
Others filled the TL with jokes and memes about the struggles people in Nelson Mandela Bay now face.
Here are some of the funniest reactions:
So nothing on Western Cape? Is Papa saying NMB is the black sheep of the family?— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) December 3, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa : "..... I thank you"— Bearded_M (@Mr_makhubu) December 3, 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay : pic.twitter.com/05h5u2lLO7
Nelson Mandela bay when the weekend hit#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/eP15bT6Mfj— Mfanelo Khumalo (@MFANELO_KHUMALO) December 3, 2020
Lockdown house party for Nelson Mandela bay metro loading #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/gSlfYU4Yym— berns_lutas (@bmulaudzi) December 3, 2020
No after tears ko Nelson Mandela bay #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/evGrTJZ6GG— Don Benito (@DonBenitoStunna) December 3, 2020
The rest of the country, except Nelson Mandela bay... #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/JjGPzWXhmm— Don Benito (@DonBenitoStunna) December 3, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa— LaMount Dee (@LamountDee) December 3, 2020
Ubab'uRamaphosa should have arranged a meeting with Nelson Mandela Bay residents. Sibusy thina, keDezembaaa!! pic.twitter.com/IVXidYjKUf
So Nelson Mandela bay is the problem child 🤣🤣🤣 haai #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/jk6ifUHUKy— Nosphiwe (@nosphiwevixen) December 3, 2020
Leaked footage of E.C people trying to run from— Themba Mawela (@ThembaMawela) December 3, 2020
Nelson mandela bay after #FamilyMeeting by #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/IFPYOc2G8I
#cyrilramaphosa peeps from Nelson Mandela Bay during the December holidays pic.twitter.com/xzUOAL7Myn— Bongani Mnune (@BonganiMnune) December 3, 2020
If Nelson Mandela Bay is a Hotspot can we connect? 🤷♂️ #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/aI9LbZzeSc— Ta Chester (@chester_ta) December 3, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa— Lwazi Mboto (@LwaziMboto) December 3, 2020
If I was from Nelson Mandela Bay.i was going to start packing ,and visit a friend or whatever 😅 pic.twitter.com/3KrxEdFs7Y
#cyrilramaphosa Nelson Mandela Bay residents running towards the tollgate before midnight...😂💔 pic.twitter.com/EmQ0h53Zjx— kasi/City Boy 🌓 (@BlackPrince_L) December 3, 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay residents right now #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/mU67rtaJ2d— uGabhadiya bafethu🤘🏾 (@Aminah_1129) December 3, 2020