South Africa

'So it's the problem child?': Mzansi reacts to stricter lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 07:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several changes to regulations in Nelson Mandela Bay amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in the area.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several changes to regulations in Nelson Mandela Bay amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in the area.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Social media was filled with memes and messages reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of stricter lockdown measures in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

The city became the first to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot, after a resurgence of the virus in the area.

In an effort to curb the spread of infections, Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, an extended curfew, a limit on numbers at gatherings and a ban on all post-funeral gatherings.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.

“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, while alcohol consumption in public spaces is strictly forbidden. 

“Gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue,” Ramaphosa said.

While it will be a lockdown Christmas and New Year for Nelson Mandela Bay, a decision on possible restrictions in the Garden Route district of the Western Cape will be taken “in the coming days”, after a visit from health minister Zweli Mkhize to assess the situation.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to offer his support and encouragement to those in the Nelson Mandela Bay area. 

While finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a meme about the possible traffic leaving the area before the new restrictions came into effect.

Actress Rami Chuene was one of many who questioned if the decision now made Nelson Mandela Bay the “black sheep of the family”?

Others filled the TL with jokes and memes about the struggles people in Nelson Mandela Bay now face.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

READ MORE

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses the nation as Covid-19 cases spike

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.
Politics
14 hours ago

'This virus doesn't take a holiday': Ramaphosa tells SA to stay dedicated during festive season

The time for caution is now, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night as he warned the country about a Covid-19 resurgence during the festive ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Cyril puts hotspot Bay in the dry dock, but initiation season will go ahead

Nelson Mandela Bay’s curfew will revert to 10pm to 4am and alcohol sales have been restricted
Politics
11 hours ago

Restrictions tightened in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 infections rise

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has become the first region in the country to be officially declared a Covid-19 hotspot, with the government imposing a ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  2. 'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court South Africa
  3. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  5. 20 people share 'it's not unusual' R114m PowerBall jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X