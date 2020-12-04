Teachers set to lose pensions after faking qualifications

Two teachers in Mpumalanga have been sentenced for faking their qualifications to land jobs, and face losing their pensions of R600,000 each.

Nonjabulo Bahle Mabuza, 47, and Sibongile Rose Khuzwayo, 50, received wholly suspended sentences of 10 years' imprisonment from the Volksrust regional court for fraud. They both pleaded guilty.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mabuza and Khuzwayo applied for employment as teachers at the Mpumalanga education department. On July 1 2006, the department approved their appointments at the PLi level at the Wakkerstroom circuit office.

Khuzwayo was employed at Hambani Primary School and Mabuza at Seme Secondary School.

In her application for employment, Khuzwayo submitted a fraudulent senior certificate of a person who had died.