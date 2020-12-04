Tighter lockdown rules for Nelson Mandela Bay gazetted

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted new regulations that will apply to Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night in which he introduced stricter lockdown rules for the area.

The government gazette, published on Thursday night, spells out additional rules pertaining to the sale of alcohol, gatherings and Covid-19 protocols in the city.

Gatherings at faith-based institutions are limited to 100 people or less in case of an indoor gathering and a maximum of 250 people at outdoor gatherings, provided that no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with people wearing face masks, and observing a distance of at least one-and-a-half metres from each other.

The same applies to social events, conferences and funerals. Night vigils are not allowed. After-funeral gatherings are also not allowed in areas determined as hotspots.