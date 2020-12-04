South Africa

Angie Motshekga gives update on progress of matric exams

04 December 2020 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Friday provide a progress report on the matric examinations. 

This as the department tries to ensure the 2020 academic year is successfully concluded after having to deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the leaking of two matric exam papers.

The maths paper 2 and the physical science exam paper 2 were leaked in November. 

On Tuesday, the Hawks confirmed the arrest of a man working for a company contracted to print examination papers in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2. 

Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the leaking of the paper.

Col Katlego Mogale confirmed Shikwambana was employed at a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department of basic education to print the 2020 matric exam papers.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Printing company employee arrested over matric maths paper leak

A man working for a company contracted to print examination papers has been arrested in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2.
News
3 days ago

IN QUOTES | Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on matric exam leaks and suicides

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi assured parents the integrity of the matric exams is still intact following reports of physics and maths paper ...
News
4 days ago

Matric pupils rise above the challenges of writing exams during a pandemic

Mackenzie Teise, a matriculant at C&N Oranje Meisieskool in Bloemfontein had battled a profound sense of uncertainty throughout the academic year.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  2. 'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court South Africa
  3. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  4. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  5. 'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X