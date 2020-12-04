South Africa

WATCH | Live tracking & 360° cameras: CIT company ramps up defences for 'hectic silly season'

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
04 December 2020 - 13:18

With the festive season on the horizon, some cash-in-transit (CIT) companies are rushing to install the latest technology in their vehicles to keep their staff and cash loads safe.

Cash logistics company iziCash Solutions announced a partnership on Thursday with FleetCam, which provides live vehicle camera systems. The company fitted iziCash's fleet of vehicles with surveillance, intelligent and guard tracking systems.

Chester “Gummy” Malow, a crew member at iziCash, told TimesLIVE that being a driver is scary “because you don't know if you're going home that night”.

The new FleetCam technology includes multiple cameras inside and outside the vehicles to afford drivers a 360º view, safer and stronger money vaults and locks, and live tracking and monitoring of all CIT vehicles in real time.

Malow said he feels a lot safer with the new technology installed, and said the 360º view makes him more secure while driving. 

“We call December silly season. We know what to expect and we know it's a hectic time, but we always have to be alert, not only in December.”

