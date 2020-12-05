South Africa

Cops seize 700 dagga plants worth R1m at Cape Town lab

05 December 2020 - 09:58 By TimesLIVE
Two suspects were arrested after the discovery of a hydroponic dagga operation in Montague Gardens, Cape Town.
Two suspects were arrested after the discovery of a hydroponic dagga operation in Montague Gardens, Cape Town.
Image: Eric Limon/123RF

A hydroponic dagga lab containing more than 700 plants worth an estimated R1m has been discovered in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Saturday.

The lab was found in a unit in the industrial area of Montague Gardens and two suspects, aged 48 and 41, were arrested.

A Hawks narcotics enforcement team and officers from the police crime intelligence and anti-gang units received a tip-off about the lab, according to a Hawks statement.

“A disruptive operation was put in place wherein  two suspects were seen leaving the unit and loading a black container into a vehicle,” said the statement.

“They were immediately stopped and police requested to conduct a vehicle search. Dagga was allegedly found concealed in the black container inside the vehicle.

“The suspects were arrested and a subsequent search at the premises revealed several black tents containing over 700 cannabis plants in pots worth an estimated street value of R1m.”

The suspects are due to appear in Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

AbaThembu king calls for promotion of ‘royal’ dagga seed

Grow your own royal seed. This proudly local message was delivered by AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at a function to announce a R4.5m ...
News
1 week ago

Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to dagga growers

A British businessman is suing a South African company for allegedly cheating him out of R1.3m worth of agricultural product and then selling it off ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town policeman bust for smuggling dagga to a prisoner in exchange for R300

A Cape Town police sergeant risks losing his job for allegedly smuggling contraband to a prisoner.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  2. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  3. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  4. 'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court South Africa
  5. 'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X