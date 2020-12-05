COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.58 million
December 5 2020 - 12:18
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.58 million, death toll at 1,517,624
More than 65.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,517,624 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
December 5 2020 - 11:42
SA v England ODI gets the green light after Covid-19 all-clear
There will be cricket after all at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday after the Proteas returned negative Covid-19 tests.
The entire Proteas team underwent the tests after a set of scheduled tests on Thursday revealed a positive Covid-19 test that led to the postponement of what should have been the first ODI.
December 5 2020 - 11:06
Russia reports record 28,782 new Covid-19 cases, 508 deaths
Russia reported a record high of 28,782 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 7,993 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,431,731 since the pandemic began.
Authorities confirmed 508 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,684.
December 5 2020 - 10:20
San Francisco mayor orders strict new lockdowns as Covid-19 pandemic spirals
The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of the Covid-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.
The new measures announced by Mayor London Breed, a first-term Democrat, apply across five Bay Area counties and are among the harshest of any major US city, closing all personal services, outdoor dining and most public gatherings.
“What we are seeing in our city, our region, our state and our country is a virus that is taking over,” Breed, 46, said in announcing the new clamp down.
December 5 2020 - 9:44
Mexico registers 12,127 new coronavirus cases, 690 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 12,127 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 690 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,156,770 cases and 108,863 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
December 5 2020 - 9:38
Health minister Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo at Cubana in Green Point on Friday night to assess Covid-19 health protocol compliance.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo at Cubana in Green Point on Friday night to assess Covid-19 health protocol compliance.
December 5 2020 - 9:27
China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases for December 4
Mainland China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on December 4, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China stands at 86,601. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
December 5 2020 - 9:18
Nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths recorded in 24 hours
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 4,932 new cases took the national total of confirmed cases to 805,804.
December 5 2020 - 9:12
South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off 9-month high
South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March.
Cases have been found largely in the capital Seoul and surrounding regions, where over half of the country's 52 million people live. Of the new cases, Seoul alone reported 235 infections.
The spike prompted Seoul to announce unprecedented curfews starting on Saturday, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9pm and cutting back public transportation operations by 30% in the evenings.
