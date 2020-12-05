COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.58 million

December 5 2020 - 12:18

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.58 million, death toll at 1,517,624

More than 65.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,517,624​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters