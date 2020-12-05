South Africa

Drama teacher fired for sexually assaulting pupil in a taxi

05 December 2020 - 14:34
KwaZulu-Natal teacher Wonderboy Simanga Ngwane has failed in his appeal against dismissal for allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil in a taxi.
KwaZulu-Natal teacher Wonderboy Simanga Ngwane has failed in his appeal against dismissal for allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil in a taxi.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A teacher has lost an appeal to overturn his axing for allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil.

The Education Labour Relations Council issued its finding against Wonderboy Simanga Ngwane on Tuesday.

Ngwane, who taught dramatic arts at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly sexually assaulted the 18-year-old girl in July.

He appealed to the labour relations council against his dismissal by the provincial education department, which he deemed unfair.  

Former Bryanston High sports coach 'has case to answer', will stand trial

A former sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has failed in his bid to have the director ...
News
3 months ago

According to the council’s ruling, Ngwane taught the pupil. Though she is 18, she “requested that she testify through an intermediary because she was traumatised by the incident”.

“[She testified that] Ngwane was teaching her dramatic arts. On July 9  2020, she boarded a taxi to her boarding residence,” the council said.

“Ngwane was also in the taxi and was seated behind her. He asked her to lend him R20,  which she did. He asked her to accompany him to his house and she refused.”

Alleged child sex offender Willem Breytenbach back in Cape Town court

Willem Breytenbach, who allegedly sexually abused and raped boys as young as 12 from 1983 to 2019, appeared in the Cape Town regional court on ...
News
2 months ago

The pupil testified that the incident started with Ngwane touching “her hair, then her neck, her breast and her private part. She was shocked and instantly cried.”

She testified that Ngwane then took her “hand and placed it on his private part”. The pupil testified that she sent an SMS to her friend telling her what had happened in the taxi.

“She and Ngwane were the only passengers after people had jumped out of the taxi. The driver and the conductor were seated in the front seat of the taxi. Once she jumped off she sent another SMS to her friend,” the ruling read.

“She was crying and the other friends at the boarding house asked why she was so upset. She shared the incident with her close friends. [She] also stated that she discontinued attending the dramatic arts [classes].”

Cape Town teacher investigated for alleged sexist and racist remarks

A teacher at a Cape Town maths and science academy is in hot water for allegedly telling a matric class that having women in influential positions ...
News
2 months ago

The incident was then reported to the school, the pupil’s parent, the child protection unit and the education department “for disciplinary action to be taken against Ngwane”. Ngwane failed to appear at his disciplinary hearing despite being notified.

Humphrey Ndaba, who chaired the appeal, said even though the assault happened outside school premises, “it falls within the category of offences that will attract discipline from the employer”.

He added: “Taking into consideration the trauma the complainant went through and the provisions of the Employment of Educators Act, a dismissal sanction will not be an act of vengeance but it will be an appropriate measure to ensure that learners are protected from potential acts of sexual assaults.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Teaching profession is attracting criminals and convicted murderers

An alarming number of prospective teachers have criminal records ranging from theft to domestic violence
News
2 weeks ago

No police clearance? Then no study for prospective teachers

Some academics are all for it, saying the profession requires the ‘utmost integrity’. Others say it’s discriminatory
News
1 month ago

Education department reads the riot act as 'militant' teachers face the chop

As the country waits with bated breath for the government's announcement on the status of schools on Thursday, the department of basic education has ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  2. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  3. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  4. 'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court South Africa
  5. 'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X