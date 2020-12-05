South Africa

Nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths recorded in 24 hours

05 December 2020
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 4,932 new cases took the national total of confirmed cases to 805,804.

The new infections came from 33,415 tests, at a positivity rate of 14.75%.

Mkhize also reported 160 recorded deaths since the release of Thursday's figures. Of these, the Eastern Cape accounted for 69, the Free State 26, Gauteng six, KwaZulu-Natal 10, Limpopo six, the Northern Cape 12 and the Western Cape 31.

This means there are now 21,963 confirmed deaths from the virus in SA.

