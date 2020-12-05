Roadworthy syndicate grounded after two members turn state witness

The Hawks have deflated the tyres of a syndicate issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

This was after two members of the group entered into plea and sentencing agreements with the state this week.

The Vredenburg regional court in the Western Cape fined Mogamat Ganief Mallick, 35, and Wayne Carl Meyer, 44, R5,000 each on Tuesday. Mallick and Meyer pleaded guilty to corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the syndicate targeted a testing station in the Eastern Cape. Roadworthy certificates were issued for vehicles that had not been examined.