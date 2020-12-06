COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'SA has to choose vaccine carefully'

December 6 2020 - 8:21

'SA has to choose vaccine carefully'

SA needs a Covid-19 vaccine by April, but jumping at the first one on the market could be a costly mistake, warn health experts.

A critical part of the decision-making process about which vaccine is best for SA needs to take culture and supply chain management into account, said Stavros Nicolai, chair of the Business for SA health working group.

He is backed up by some of the country's leading health experts, who said the government must be sure it spends money on a vaccine best suited to SA's conditions, as its pockets are not deep enough to rectify a mistake.