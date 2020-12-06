South Africa

Sadtu and Motshekga at daggers drawn over rewrite of leaked papers

06 December 2020 - 15:17
Teachers' union Sadtu has vowed to haul the the basic education department to court over a decision to rewrite leaked matric exam papers. File photo.
Teachers' union Sadtu has vowed to haul the the basic education department to court over a decision to rewrite leaked matric exam papers. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ STOCKSTUDIO44

The department of basic education says it will defend any attempt in court by the SA Democratic Teacher's Union (Sadtu) to halt the rewriting of leaked matric exam papers.

The union said in a sternly-worded statement on Saturday that it was considering legal action against the department and Umalusi — the examinations quality assurer — over a decision to have all pupils who wrote the national senior certificate mathematics and physical science papers rewrite them because the question papers were leaked.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it's all systems go for the rewrite as announced by minister Angie Motshekga .
Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it's all systems go for the rewrite as announced by minister Angie Motshekga .
Image: Supplied

“The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on Friday, December 4 that the mathematics paper 2 will be written on Tuesday December 15 and physical science paper 2 will be written on Thursday December 17 2020. Sadtu will, on Monday, file an urgent court application to interdict the department’s decision,” said the union.

The department had consulted with unions and “the majority of unions made their views known that they were against the decision and consensus was reached. However, Umalusi did not agree and the decision to rewrite was taken.”

Integrity and credibility of leaked matric question papers 'irrevocably compromised'

The government says it decided on a rewrite of two leaked matric papers to restore public confidence and protect the integrity and credibility of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

The union said the department had jumped the gun.

“Sadtu believes the decision to have all learners doing mathematics and physical science rewrites is unfair and premature because the investigation [into the leaks] has not been concluded,” said Sadtu.

“Based on the initial investigation which has shown that the number of learners who may have seen the paper are less than 200 out of the 390,000 who wrote the paper, there is no basis for a national rewrite.

“Preparing for the 2020 matric examinations was not easy under the Covid-19 conditions and the learners’ mental health and readiness for rewrite is a big issue.”

Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed

Some of SA's top matrics, hand-picked by the education department for special tutoring to prepare them for university, have been drawn into the ...
News
17 hours ago

Mugwena Maluleke, the union’s general secretary, said the “decision has left many learners and teachers distraught and frustrated. It undermines the work of our teachers and learners who worked under difficult circumstances due to Covid-19. Learners are being punished for something that is not of their making as only a few saw the paper.”

Spokesperson for the department Elijah Mhlanga told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the department would not take the threat of a legal challenge lying down.

“First, it is their prerogative to seek any relief they believe is necessary,” said Mhlanga.

“Second, the department will wait for the matter to get to court upon which it will be defended. Until the court papers are received it remains unclear what case they intend to make in court.

“As things stand the rewrite is taking place as announced by the minister on Friday.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Angie Motshekga gives update on progress of matric exams

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Friday provide a progress report on matric the examinations.
News
2 days ago

Matric maths and science papers to be rewritten

The matric mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 are to be rewritten across SA.
News
2 days ago

Confusion over education department 'rewrite' tweet affecting two more subjects

A tweet by the department of basic education on Friday afternoon that the matric computer applications technology (CAT) and IT exams would also have ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  2. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  3. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  4. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  5. 'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X