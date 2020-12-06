Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie

Police at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga were stunned to find a stolen bakkie concealed underneath a truckload of “traditional brooms” destined to cross the border into Mozambique.

The bust, captured on video on Saturday, has gone viral.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck who disappeared. The recovered Ford Ranger was reported as stolen in Sandton, Johannesburg, last month.

“Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect following the recovery of a stolen bakkie at the Lebombo port of entry,” said Mdhluli.

“The incident, which was captured on a video, which is going viral on social media platforms, occurred [on Saturday]. It is believed that the driver was intending to cross the border into Mozambique with the stolen car.”