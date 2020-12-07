South Africa

Carousel Casino sold but will reopen mid-December

07 December 2020 - 07:57 By TimesLIVE
The casino, hotel bars and restaurants are set to reopen next week. File image
The casino, hotel bars and restaurants are set to reopen next week. File image
Image: Esa Alexander

Sun International on Monday announced the company has sold its Carousel Casino licence, subject to its receiving regulatory approval.

Neither the purchaser nor the price was disclosed.

"A regulatory application has been submitted to the North West Gambling Board and this will follow due process. In the interim, Sun International has appointed a management company to run the casino," the company said.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said: "Earlier this year we announced we would not reopen the Carousel Casino after lockdown restrictions were lifted, and that remains the case. However, by allowing the casino to be run by a management company we will be protecting the livelihoods of many previous staff who can now be re-employed."

In addition to the casino, which opened in 1991, the property consists of a 57-room hotel, 369 apartments that formed part of the staff village, 55,000 square meters of space for retail development, and 582 hectares of undeveloped land.

The casino, hotel bars and restaurants are set to reopen on December 15.

TimesLIVE

SA cleans up in the Africa category of the 'world travel Oscars'

Table Mountain, Sun City and The Blue Train are just some of the African winners at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Sun International to close Carousel and Naledi casino after lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with escalating costs and declining revenue have claimed the iconic Carousel Casino and Naledi Casino, both of whom ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  3. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  4. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa
  5. Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X