South Africa

Leave before it's too late, Bheki Cele tells abused women

Heartbroken family see six caskets lowered into the ground

07 December 2020 - 11:06 By Ziyanda Zweni
Correctional services officials and relatives console grieving Nolungile Sikhundana during the burial of her first-born daughter and five grandchildren on Sunday.
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI​

Police minister Bheki Cele yesterday cautioned women to leave a toxic relationship at the first sign of trouble.

“When he points a finger at you, run away. Next time he will point a firearm at you,” Cele told hundreds of mourners in Sidabekweni village in Xhora (Elliotdale) at the burial of a brutally slain mother and her five children.

Nolungile Sikhundana wailed, watching from 100m away, as the caskets of her daughter Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and her grandchildren Azakhiwe, 10, Yibanathi, 8, twins Wineka and Thoko, 5, and baby Luphumlo Mhlanti, six months, were lowered into the ground.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

