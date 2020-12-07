South Africa

Man assaulted after allegedly fatally stabbing woman at tavern

07 December 2020 - 09:53
The man allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old woman in the neck at a tavern in Lokaleng village on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death at a tavern in Taung in the North West at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Col. Amanda Funani said the man allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old woman in the neck with a knife at the tavern in Lokaleng village on Friday.

The woman died while being transported to hospital.

Funani said the man was taken to hospital under police guard after being assaulted by two men who witnessed the incident.

The motive for the incident was still unknown.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Taung magistrate’s court on a charge of murder soon.

TimesLIVE

