South Africa

New domestic violence helpline gets more than 200 calls in four days

07 December 2020 - 13:17 By Mary-Anne Gontsana
The new helpline, based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Cape Town, is serviced by experienced social workers who will advice and help victims of gender-based violence.
The new helpline, based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Cape Town, is serviced by experienced social workers who will advice and help victims of gender-based violence.
Image: Mary-Anne Gontsana/GroundUp

Just 24 hours after the launch of the new National Shelter Movement of SA (NSMSA) helpline, a victim of abuse who was among the first callers was extracted from a dangerous situation and taken to safety.

“When a survivor calls the helpline, we take her details, including her address. We offer basic emotional support, then help her to get into a shelter or whatever assistance she needs, like going to a police station to lay criminal charges or get a protection order,” said Saartjie Baartman Centre director Bernadine Bachar.

The 24-hour toll-free shelter helpline, sponsored by the Ford Foundation, went live last Wednesday. It is monitored by three social workers and based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Athlone, Cape Town 

Bachar said based on the volume of calls they received within a day of the helpline going live, it was clear more resources were needed. She said more than 200 calls were dealt with in four days.

“Many women are seeking places at shelters, and we have had a significant number of women requesting help to obtain protection orders,” said Bachar.

'He tried to pull my teeth out with pliers': Women on how they escaped abuse

SA has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world. One in five women have experienced physical violence by a partner, ...
News
1 week ago

She said with the software used for the helpline, social workers could give callers information about the nearest shelters and whether there were beds available. They were working with about 100 shelters, Bachar said.

“Often women don’t understand what services are offered at a shelter. They think it’s merely a safe haven. A safe haven is part of what we do, but there are a lot of empowerment programmes, psycho-therapeutic programmes and economic empowerment programmes,” she said.

Bachar said the helpline would not only help women in domestic violence situations find a convenient shelter, but would also will provide useful information about safety to callers.

Western Cape MEC for social development Sharna Fernandez, who attended the launch, urged all women to ensure emergency gender-based violence (GBV) contact numbers are saved on their phones.

To speak to social workers on the toll-free helpline, call 0800-001-005.

Originally published by GroundUp.

MORE:

Every man in SA must accept he is part of the GBV problem

Last weekend, on the eve of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), we woke up to another tragic shock: an Eastern Cape man was ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi joins fight against GBV in new TikTok challenge

During the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is urging people to stand up to woman abuse and play their part in society.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Self-defence classes and peer support mooted for domestic workers suffering abuse

Domestic workers are speaking up about the abusive situations some face on the job, or in their homes, as initiatives to assist them are ramped up.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  3. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  4. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa
  5. Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X