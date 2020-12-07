South Africa

SA records 17% positivity rate, as Covid cases climb by more than 3,300

07 December 2020 - 21:16 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 3,313 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 3,313 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF / maridav

SA recorded 3,313 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours but it is the positivity rate of 17% that will be of biggest concern.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the new infections came from just 19,252 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed infections to 817,878.

Mkhize also reported 43 more Covid-19 related deaths nationally in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 22,249. Of the new deaths, 26 were in the Western Cape.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid ‘bio-bubble’ bursts and puts ODI series in jeopardy

Two hotel staff members and an unnamed Proteas player have returned positive coronavirus tests
Sport
1 day ago

Anele Mdoda contracts coronavirus: 'Covid-19 has no rules'

'It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants,' Anele tweeted about Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Flood of positive Covid-19 tests after teens attend Rage parties: doctor

A doctor is urging teenagers who attended Rage parties in KwaZulu-Natal to quarantine after an influx of Covid-19 test requests.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  3. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa
  4. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa
  5. Sisters sue sister over father's home News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X