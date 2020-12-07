SA records 17% positivity rate, as Covid cases climb by more than 3,300
07 December 2020 - 21:16
SA recorded 3,313 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours but it is the positivity rate of 17% that will be of biggest concern.
According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the new infections came from just 19,252 tests done in the past 24 hours.
The new cases take the total number of confirmed infections to 817,878.
Mkhize also reported 43 more Covid-19 related deaths nationally in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 22,249. Of the new deaths, 26 were in the Western Cape.
