SA records 17% positivity rate, as Covid cases climb by more than 3,300

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the new infections came from just 19,252 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed infections to 817,878.

Mkhize also reported 43 more Covid-19 related deaths nationally in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 22,249. Of the new deaths, 26 were in the Western Cape.

