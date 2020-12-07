Still hope to prevent Rage-based second wave, but only if contract tracing and quarantine happens

“It does not mean that automatically now we will see a big epidemic, because it all depends on how quickly we can find the cases and how many of those who went to Rage are now going into quarantine. Because if they can do all of that, we can bring the cases back down. But if we can't do that, then the cases will continue to increase,” he said.

Abdool Karrim said no-one could be certain that the festival had flouted regulations — but if there were high numbers of people gathering at venues, over and above the numbers allowed under lockdown level 1, then the events could be considered superspreaders.

He said policing was crucial in ensuring people followed these regulations.

TimesLIVE spoke to three Rage attendees who all confirmed that the first night was by far the worst in terms of overcrowding.