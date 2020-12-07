'This is unfair to many pupils': Mzansi weighs in on matric rewrite

The call by the education department that two matric exams will have to be rewritten has been met with criticism from many, including the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu).

Last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that due to the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 being leaked, matric pupils would have to rewrite them.

Motshekga said the two papers would be rewritten on December 15 and December 17, respectively.

“The CEM [Council of Education Ministers] decided that a national rewrite of both mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 is necessary. Mathematics paper 2 will be written on December 15 at 2pm, and physical sciences paper 2 will be written on December 17 at 9am,” she said.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system.”