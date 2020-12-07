WATCH | 'She was in danger': Parkhurst man tackles violent mugger to help victim

Arlin Visagie from Parkhurst, northern Johannesburg, was enjoying his morning cup of coffee on the patio in his garden when he heard the screams of a woman in distress.

“I heard very loud bloodcurdling screams and immediately knew someone was in danger," Visagie told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Visagie said he rushed to his front gate and asked his brother-in-law, who was inside the house, to open the gate.

It was around 7am on Wednesday last week.

“As I walked out towards the road, I could see a woman lying on the ground. I saw this guy running towards me who appeared to be an attacker.

“Everything happened so quickly and I knew all I needed to do was stop the guy. I could see two other neighbours running behind him as well, so in my mind I knew this guy must have attacked that lady.”

Visagie said the man had no intentions to stop and had “picked up speed”.

“My former rugby playing days' instincts kicked in and I could see he was not going to stop. The only way I knew to stop him was to put in a tackle.

“In that moment I heard a woman in distress. It could have been my mother, sister or niece - I didn’t think of my own safety and if he could be armed,” he said.