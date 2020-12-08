South Africa

Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms

08 December 2020 - 18:06 By Amanda Khoza
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA last month after being granted bail in a fraud, theft and money laundering case to the tune of R100m.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA last month after being granted bail in a fraud, theft and money laundering case to the tune of R100m.
Image: Facebook via Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries

The Malawian government confirmed on Tuesday that the process to have self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested has begun.

This comes after the SA government filed an extradition request last week.

“The attorney-general is preparing to proceed for the signature of the minister of homeland security in Malawi. Once it is signed, it will be submitted to court for issuance of warrants of arrest by the court. When that is done, prophet Bushiri and his wife will be arrested,” said Malawi’s minister of information Gospel Kazako.

Kazako added, however, that everything would depend on the decision of the court on whether to issue the arrest warrant.

Asked if the Bushiris could be arrested as early as this week, Kazako said: “It will depend when the minister signs and when the courts will act on the request from the attorney-general.”

Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi

A bail application hearing involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Mudolo has been postponed to December 14.
News
5 hours ago

The Bushiris skipped SA last month after they had been granted bail in a fraud, theft and money laundering case to the tune of R100m.

They are expected to appear in the Lilongwe high court in Malawi next Monday, where they are appealing their arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Sipho Ngwema said: "We shall follow developments in Malawi with keen interest. We are confident that, eventually, nothing should stay in the way of the Bushiris being back in SA to face our credible and independent justice system.

"We have faith in the legal and judicial processes, here and in Malawi, and we are certain that, like many others before them, the law will catch up with them."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers

Prosecutors seeking to extradite Shepherd Bushiri have told the Malawian government of a raft of further charges the self-styled prophet faces, ...
News
2 days ago

Bushiri co-accused says he'll plead not guilty in R100m matter

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, on Thursday told the Pretoria magistrate's court that he intended pleading not ...
News
4 days ago

Malawi government confirms receipt of Bushiri extradition application request

The Malawian government on Friday confirmed receiving an extradition application request from the South African government three weeks after fugitive ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  3. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X