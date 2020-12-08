Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education

Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre say they are not convinced that forcing all matric pupils to rewrite the leaked maths and physical sciences exam papers is justified.

The organisations made the comment after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week that, for the first time ever, there would be a national rewrite of both papers following the leaks.

"The leaking of exam papers is very serious, but Umalusi and the [department] have not made a strong enough case for why insisting on a national rewrite is appropriate in this moment," the two organisations said.

They said the public deserved to know when papers were leaked, how far these papers were circulated and how many questions, from each paper, learners had accessed.