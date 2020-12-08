South Africa

Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 December 2020 - 15:44
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has announced that two matric exam papers should be written again after they were leaked, a decision Equal Education says is not justified.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre say they are not convinced that forcing all matric pupils to rewrite the leaked maths and physical sciences exam papers is justified.

The organisations made the comment after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week that, for the first time ever, there would be a national rewrite of both papers following the leaks.  

"The leaking of exam papers is very serious, but Umalusi and the [department] have not made a strong enough case for why insisting on a national rewrite is appropriate in this moment," the two organisations said.

They said the public deserved to know when papers were leaked, how far these papers were circulated and how many questions, from each paper, learners had accessed.

"Decisions that drastically affect pupils and teachers are being made in a way that is not transparent."

The organisations said some matric pupils had already given away their textbooks.

They said it did not seem Umalusi nor the department spoke to pupils before making the decision. They urged the department and Umalusi  to do so immediately.

The organisations said improving the security of the matric question papers was urgent because this was not the first time exam papers had been leaked. 

"Pupils cannot be punished for the weaknesses in the education department's security systems and for the criminals who try to make money from the desperation of pupils."

TimesLIVE

