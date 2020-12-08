ConCourt justices cross-examined in Hlophe misconduct tribunal

The complaint alleges that Jafta and Nkabinde were the two justices that Hlophe approached — in two separate meetings in March and April of 2008. In the meeting with Jafta, Hlophe had said that the Supreme Court of Appeal had gotten it wrong and that Zuma, like Hlophe, had been persecuted. He had said on the case that “sesithembele kinina”.

Jafta said in his evidence in chief that because of these factors combined, his view was that Hlophe had been seeking an outcome that was favourable to Zuma.

“I thought that he was wishing for a decision which would favour Mr Zuma because the SCA had found against Mr Zuma,” Jafta told the JSC in 2008.

On Tuesday he made it clear that it was only later, and after he had talked to Nkabinde and his other colleagues, that he drew those inferences.

The clarity is relevant because it supports Hlophe’s argument all along — that the two justices whom Hlophe had approached were reluctant to make complaints. He also said in his original statements, 12 years back, that the two had been prevailed upon to complain by their colleagues at the highest court, though his counsel, Courtenay Griffiths QC, did not repeat these allegations on Tuesday.

Jafta said that, at the time, his understanding was in line with Hlophe’s version — that he was merely discussing an important legal principle on which he had strong views. At the time, he did not think there was anything improper about Hlophe’s conduct.

Since the complaint was first laid, there have been questions over the attitudes of the two to the complaint, especially after their shocking joint statement on June 12 2008 that they were not the “complainant judges” and had no intention to make a complaint, or make a statement on it.