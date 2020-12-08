KZN premier lays down the law against those attending 'superspreader' events

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning to those planning to attend or host superspreader events.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zikalala appealed to parents and pupils not to organise or take part in celebrations in the province which flout current Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

“We again wish to warn all those who intend to hold such events that this is against the regulations and we will not hesitate to apply the full extent and might of the law to deal with any such transgressions wherever they occur.”

Zikalala expressed the sentiments after the news which TimesLIVE broke at the weekend about an influx in requests for Covid-19 tests among matriculants who attended Rage parties in Ballito and Durban between November 27 and December 4.