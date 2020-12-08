Ordinary South Africans among those now owning part of prized Coetzer car collection

Ordinary South Africans are among those in the world who now own some of the well-kept, clean and polished classic cars that belonged to renowned vintage car collector Louis Coetzer.

They were among 276 local and international car lovers and classic car collectors who joined an online auction at the weekend to bid for some of the late Coetzer’s gems which were collected over decades.

High Street Auctions, which ran the auction virtually, said the sell-off attracted up to 126 international bidders while 140 were locals.

Lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen said just as they had never seen a collection of this size, they had also never seen a bidding attraction of this nature.