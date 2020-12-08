South Africa

Sassa says unsuccessful R350 grant applicants have until February to appeal rejected claims

08 December 2020 - 10:28
Sassa says applicants who were rejected for the R350 grant have until February to appeal.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

Sassa has announced that applicants for the social relief of distress grants have until February to appeal against the rejection of their applications. On Monday, the agency said appellants must be individuals who applied between November and January 2021.

Appeals must be submitted online, before February 28.

Sassa says applicants need to indicate reasons for their appeal or provide motivation when lodging their complaints.

“Sassa has determined a cut-off date for lodging appeals in respect of declined Covid-19 social relief of distress grants. The purpose is to strengthen administrative controls in the management of this grant and to give effect to a conducive environment for accounting.

“All appeals will be considered and appellants will be provided with feedback. All appeals will be treated fairly and transparently to ensure a high standard of administrative justice is maintained in the administration of grants,” said the agency.

The grant was introduced in May as part of the Covid-19 relief fund which sought to assist unemployed youth who were unable to look for work during the lockdown.

Tabling his economic recovery plan in October, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant will be extended to January to help further ease the effects of Covid-19 and the lockdown.

This came after calls by the SA Communist Party (SACP) for the government to covert the grant to a “universal basic income guarantee”.

Cosatu also endorsed the extension.

“We endorse the government's extension of the R350 grant. This is the basis for the basic income grant that should be a product of dialogue among stakeholders,” said the union federation.

TimesLIVE

