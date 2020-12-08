South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi

08 December 2020 - 13:36 By Amanda Khoza
Willah Mudolo will be back in court in SA on December 14, the same day Shepherd and Mary Bushiri are expected to appear in court in Malawi. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A bail application hearing involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Mudolo has been postponed to December 14.

“The matter was back on the roll [on Tuesday]. Today’s proceedings were to arrange a date for Willah Mudolo’s part heard bail application. The matter is back on  December 14,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

The new date coincides with the next appearance by Bushiri and his wife Mary at the Lilongwe high court in Malawi.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu and Landiwe Ntlokwana will appear before magistrate Thandi Theledi at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

Mudolo launched a fresh bail application last week after changing his legal representatives.

He told the court he intended to plead not guilty in a case in which he and two others are charged with fraud, theft and money laundering involving about R100m.

Confident of acquittal

In his affidavit Mudolo said: “I will stand my trial particularly having regard to the fact that I am confident I will be acquitted on all the charges should the matter go to trial. 

“I intend to plead not guilty and will provide evidence to the state that any and all funds paid into the business account of Rising Estates (Pty) Ltd, without my knowledge but on the instructions of Mr Shepherd Bushiri, were repaid to the nominated account of Mr Shepherd Bushiri and various beneficiaries.”

The Zambian national, who was arrested on October 17, said he intended pledging properties worth between R23m and R25m and a paid up bond of R10m as security for his bail.

Mudolo remains in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional services facility in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the SA government confirmed on Friday it had sent an extradition request for the Malawian couple who fled SA last month.

The Malawian government previously said it would study the request and respond accordingly.

TimesLIVE

