WATCH | ‘Lean On Me’ Mzansi-style

The Bill Withers classic Lean On Me now has a SA flavour after it was rearranged by Nelson Mandela University choir conductor Ulagh Williams as a virtual musical tribute to staff and students near and far.

Williams said the project had its inception in June when the university’s international office approached her to do a tribute to the students who could not graduate because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Others had to return to their respective countries of origin, unable to return to SA,” she said.

