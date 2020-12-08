South Africa

WATCH | ‘Lean On Me’ Mzansi-style

NMU conductor rearranges Bill Withers classic in message of hope

08 December 2020 - 11:21 By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen

The Bill Withers classic Lean On Me now has a SA flavour after it was rearranged by Nelson Mandela University choir conductor Ulagh Williams as a virtual musical tribute to staff and students near and far.

Williams said the project had its inception in June when the university’s international office approached her to do a tribute to the students who could not graduate because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Others had to return to their respective countries of origin, unable to return to SA,” she said.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

