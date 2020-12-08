WATCH | Massive fire at KZN chemical factory, 8 injured so far

At least eight people have been injured due to a massive explosion at a chemical factory on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care paramedics said six people were treated for moderate injuries and two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said multiple emergency units were on the scene.

"Ambulances and emergency vehicles are mobile to Otto Volek Road in New Germany, where it is believed a chemical explosion has occurred at a company," he said.

Jamieson said at least two explosions have occurred within the vicinity.