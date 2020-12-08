South Africa

WATCH | Massive fire at KZN chemical factory, 8 injured so far

08 December 2020 - 12:07
A massive fire has erupted at a chemical company in New Germany, west of Durban.
A massive fire has erupted at a chemical company in New Germany, west of Durban.
Image: Supplied/Garrith Jamieson

At least eight people have been injured due to a massive explosion at a chemical factory on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday. 

Rescue Care paramedics said six people were treated for moderate injuries and two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said multiple emergency units were on the scene. 

"Ambulances and emergency vehicles are mobile to Otto Volek Road in New Germany, where it is believed a chemical explosion has occurred at a company," he said. 

Jamieson said at least two explosions have occurred within the vicinity. 

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that a chemical factory was on fire, that all units had been dispatched to the scene and the vicinity had been closed to the public. 

"All units are mobile to the scene, including search and rescue units. The entire road has been closed off to the public. Please avoid the vicinity at all costs," he said. 

In a voice note, a woman can be heard calling for someone to send firefighters to 20 Otto Volek Road. Explosions and screams can be heard in the background. Google Maps lists 20 Otto Volek Road as Zeta Laboratories. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. 

On Friday, seven people were treated for smoke inhalation when part of the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, south of Durban, exploded. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Call for safe, sustainable energy after Engen refinery explosion

The government is being urged to seek alternative energy solutions after the explosion at the country's second-biggest oil refinery in Durban.
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Massive explosion rocks refinery south of Durban

A massive fire is raging at the Engen refinery in Tara Road, south of Durban, after an explosion at about 7am on Friday.
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | At least seven treated for smoke inhalation after Engen refinery explosion

It was a black Friday for residents south of Durban after an explosion and massive fire at the Engen refinery caused plumes of thick smoke to hang ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  3. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. 'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X