500 motorists arrested for breaking road laws ahead of festive season

More than 500 motorists have been arrested for various traffic offences across SA since the launch of the festive season road safety campaign last week, say traffic law enforcers.

According to Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 219 of the arrests related to drunken driving. The next biggest offence was outstanding warrants, with 189 arrests made.

Other offences include speeding and operating public transport vehicles without permits.

“A total of 128 roadblocks have been conducted so far, during which 71,328 vehicles have been stopped, 56,805 traffic fines issued, 312 vehicles discontinued, 525 vehicles impounded and 541 arrests made.

“Road safety education and awareness campaigns and law enforcement operations will be intensified this week as the country prepares for the year-end peak travel period,” Zwane said.

The RTMC advises all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys. Traffic officers are being deployed on all major routes and those found with outstanding traffic fines will not be allowed to proceed.

“Traffic officers will also be deployed at various locations nationwide to deal with inconsiderate, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, drunk driving, roadworthiness and overloading.

“The RTMC wishes all those travelling long distance to holiday destinations a safe journey ahead. Motorists are urged to travel the day to avoid collisions. Evidence shows that many fatal crashes occur at night when reckless driving increases.” Zwane added.

TimesLIVE