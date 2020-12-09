A forklift, sanitisers and strong winds: What we know about KZN factory blaze, according to fire chief

Just after 11am on Tuesday, emergency services in New Germany, Pinetown, received multiple calls about an explosion at a chemical factory.



Multiple emergency services were dispatched to the area in effort to extinguish the destructive blaze in which at least 13 people were injured, Zeta Labs manager Nikesh Singh told TimesLIVE.

Dennis Govender, the eThekwini fire department's divisional commander for the western region, said an investigation was under way.

He said emergency service found the factory “well alight with numerous explosions”. He said 9kg gas cylinders were exploding.

“We made attempts to extinguish the fire, but we couldn’t, purely because there was no water in the facility and surrounding areas. We had limited water in the tanks that we carried,” Govender said.

More emergency services were deployed to combat the water shortage