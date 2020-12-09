COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We must recognise the long-term effects of Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
09 December 2020 - 07:44
December 09 2020 - 08:33
UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19
The United Arab Emirates health ministry said on Wednesday an interim analysis of in-country Phase III clinical trials of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine has 86% efficacy against the infection.
It also said it had registered the vaccine, for which it approved emergency use in September for certain groups.
December 09 2020 - 07:38
'We must recognise the long-term effects of Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
We must recognise the long-term effects of the #COVID19 virus and ensure support and access to health services for all those that need help. I encourage everyone to register & hear more about the long-term complications of the virus on Thursday & Friday.https://t.co/eS7icrf6f0— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 8, 2020