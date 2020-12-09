South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We must recognise the long-term effects of Covid-19': Ghebreyesus

09 December 2020 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE
A person dressed as Santa Claus waits to take a picture with a child, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 8 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

December 09 2020 - 08:33

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

The United Arab Emirates health ministry said on Wednesday an interim analysis of in-country Phase III clinical trials of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine has 86% efficacy against the infection.

It also said it had registered the vaccine, for which it approved emergency use in September for certain groups.  

December 09 2020 - 07:38

'We must recognise the long-term effects of Covid-19': Ghebreyesus

