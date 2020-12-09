'Enough is enough,' Durban residents tell Engen after refinery explosion

Wentworth and Merebank residents want the Engen refinery to compensate families who “lost everything” in last week's explosion at the plant south of Durban.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Tara Road to demand all residents and workers affected by the blast be adequately compensated.

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance air quality and officer Bongani Mthembu told TimesLIVE “enough was enough” as Engen's history of gas leaks and explosions, which affected the Merebank, Wentworth and Bluff communities, were well-documented.

“We want Engen refinery's senior leadership to make themselves accountable for the damage caused by the explosion on December 4, and many other incidents that have happened in the plant before,” he said.

“All residents and workers in the south Durban basin who have been affected by the most recent blast must be adequately compensated for damages both materially and psychologically.”