Former Aurora mineworkers languish amid legal spat over money

“We kept on hoping that we would be paid but months went on with nothing,” she said.

Siphumzi — who is originally from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape but now lives in Klerksdorp, where one of the mines operated — says she has not been able to travel home.

“I can’t afford to travel home because I don’t have money. With the festive season approaching like this, I just feel depressed because people get to spend time with their loved ones but I can’t,” she said.

Another previous worker, Charles Ngodi 56, described the past few years as being hell. The father of five says he lost his house and car.

“I had a perfect life going on and just saw it crushed down and there was nothing I could do,” he said.

The liquidators have applied to the court to force the law firm to disclose the statement of account of monies collected through the sequestration process from the company's former directors, and also to provide information on how much of the collected money was distributed and to whom. The liquidators also want the law firm to state how legal fees have been disbursed.

It was alleged that Aurora directors plundered assets before the liquidation, leaving it unable to pay creditors and its employees. In sequestration, proceedings were successfully instituted against company directors Khulubuse Zuma, Shamilla Essay, Zobeida Bhana and others.

In court papers, the liquidators claim they have not received a statement accounting for how the money collected was used. They say some of the cash should go to about 1,000 former workers of the mine who have come forward to make claims. It is not clear how much has been collected.

Things have, however, taken another turn as the liquidators of Pamodzi asked to be part of the court case as an intervening party. They say they have a direct interest in the matter.

In their papers, they claim all monies collected are due to the Pamodzi group of companies, which had assigned Aurora to manage their mining procedures in terms of an interim care-and-maintenance agreement.

“Aurora and its players stripped the Pamodzi mines, causing Pamodzi damage of more than R1.5bn. Regarding this, Pamodzi has proved a claim in the estate of Aurora for R1.5bn,” reads their submission.

Walker and his law firm, John Walker Attorneys Inc, have been given until January 18 to file their responding affidavit.

TimesLIVE