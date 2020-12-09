Four stories you need to read on SA's Bushiri extradition efforts

It remains to be seen whether self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be arrested, after the Malawi government confirmed on Tuesday that their arrest warrants were being prepared.

Here are four must-read stories, from the extradition application by the SA government to arrest warrants:

Bushiri's extradition process begins

The SA government confirmed last month that it had begun the extradition process for the Bushiris from Malawi. This after the couple skipped SA in October under mysterious circumstances. The Malawian and SA governments dismissed rumours that the couple escaped with the help of Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera, after his visit to president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Government communications and information systems director-general Phumla Williams said home affairs immigration officials verified the identities of passengers who travelled with Chakwera, and that the Bushiris were not on the flight.