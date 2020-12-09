South Africa

Four stories you need to read on SA's Bushiri extradition efforts

09 December 2020 - 11:15
Malawi's government said on Tuesday that arrest warrants for Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were being prepared.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It remains to be seen whether self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be arrested, after the Malawi government confirmed on Tuesday that their arrest warrants were being prepared.

Here are four must-read stories, from the extradition application by the SA government to arrest warrants:

Bushiri's extradition process begins 

The SA government confirmed last month that it had begun the extradition process for the Bushiris from Malawi. This after the couple skipped SA in October under mysterious circumstances. The Malawian and SA governments dismissed rumours that the couple escaped with the help of Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera, after his visit to president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Government communications and information systems director-general Phumla Williams said home affairs immigration officials verified the identities of passengers who travelled with Chakwera, and that the Bushiris were not on the flight.

SA begins process for Bushiris' extradition, says they did not leave with Malawian leader

The government says fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary did not leave SA aboard a flight carrying Malawi's President Lazarus ...
News
3 weeks ago

Malawian government denies receiving extradition application

Malawian minister of information Gospel Kazako disputed the National Prosecution Authority's claim that it had received the extradition request from the SA government.

This after the NPA's Sipho Ngwenya told TimesLIVE that they were awaiting further developments on the matter.

Kazako had admitted that SA and Malawian lawyers were communicating about the matter, though he denied any formal correspondence. 

“What is expected to happen is that the NPA in SA must send the application of the relevant documents to the [SA] minister of justice. Your minister of justice must send the documents to the minister of foreign affairs in SA,” he explained.

“That minister must send the documents to the SA high commission in Malawi. Then the documents must be taken to the minister of foreign affairs in Malawi. Our foreign affairs then sends it to the ministry of justice, where the attorney-general, who is the head of state lawyers, will chart a way forward.” 

Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe court

While the NPA has confirmed that an extradition request has been submitted to the Malawian government through diplomatic channels, the Malawian ...
News
1 week ago

Malawi confirms receipt of an extradition application

Last week Kazako confirmed the receipt of the extradition application. Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the application for the couple was served in terms of article 6 of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on extradition, article 10 of the extradition agreement between the governments of Malawi and SA, and the Extradition Act. 

Lamola said the SA government noted that the Bushiris had appealed against the application. He said they would closely monitor the processes by the Malawian government.

Malawi government confirms receipt of Bushiri extradition application request

The Malawian government on Friday confirmed receiving an extradition application request from the South African government three weeks after fugitive ...
News
5 days ago

Arrest warrants loom for the Bushiris

On Tuesday, Kazako confirmed that warrants of arrest were being prepared for the couple. He would not indicate whether or when they would be arrested, saying the court would make the decision on whether to issue the couple with the warrants of arrest. 

“It will depend when the minister signs and when the courts will act on the request from the attorney-general.”

Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms

The Malawian government confirmed on Tuesday that the process to have self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested has begun.
News
20 hours ago

