South Africa

IN MEMES | LOL! Mzansi wants Thulani to #PayBackTheMoney 'tororrow'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 December 2020 - 07:45
A graffitied message for Thulani has gone viral on social media.
A graffitied message for Thulani has gone viral on social media.
Image: @TheSoloWandera Twitter

Dezemba is rough, especially when Thulani borrowed R50,000 from you and refuses to #PayBackTheMoney.

That was one person's struggle and, gatvol of begging, they took their complaint to the streets.

A picture of their message demanding that Thulani pay up graffitied onto a wall went viral on social media on Tuesday.

While many were LOLing at the message and could relate to the struggle of chasing someone who owes you money, it was the misspelt “tomorrow” that had the streets crying.

Soon “tororrow” was topping the Twitter trends list as even the City of Joburg and Plascon got in on the joke.

Tweeps hailed it as the way to “collect our debts in 2021" and debated when tororrow actually was.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

