IN MEMES | LOL! Mzansi wants Thulani to #PayBackTheMoney 'tororrow'
Dezemba is rough, especially when Thulani borrowed R50,000 from you and refuses to #PayBackTheMoney.
That was one person's struggle and, gatvol of begging, they took their complaint to the streets.
A picture of their message demanding that Thulani pay up graffitied onto a wall went viral on social media on Tuesday.
Me when you owe me money. pic.twitter.com/1e2MhmDCV0— Tinkerbell of Travel (@TheSoloWandera) December 8, 2020
While many were LOLing at the message and could relate to the struggle of chasing someone who owes you money, it was the misspelt “tomorrow” that had the streets crying.
Soon “tororrow” was topping the Twitter trends list as even the City of Joburg and Plascon got in on the joke.
We urge residents to sort out their personal issues appropriately😥 please #BudgetYourDezemba and report vandalism to 0800 00 25 87 #JoburgBylaws ^NS pic.twitter.com/gMQFejFAqT— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 8, 2020
Hey Thulani - we can't do anything about the R50k, but at least your neighbours won’t know. #Micatex #SouthAfricanStrong pic.twitter.com/s1dAf1AViC— Plascon (@PlasconSA) December 8, 2020
Tweeps hailed it as the way to “collect our debts in 2021" and debated when tororrow actually was.
Here are some of the funniest reactions:
This is how we collect our debts in 2021... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 its "Tororrow" for me 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nz14DfdHFK— Lessy Lesego👑 (@LessyJantjie) December 8, 2020
Tororrow is a day after Toray. Isimple daeding pic.twitter.com/c2B6EglnwM— Mopedi_21 (@Mopedi21) December 8, 2020
Come tororrow for your money pic.twitter.com/cC0OheATIg— Thulanezita7 (@thulanezita7) December 8, 2020
I’ve been laughing at the “TORORROW” for a good 10 minutes 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EA0vHcwpTy— SiR (@ChaiiiNtobekoo) December 8, 2020
Vandalize if you must. But do enable autocorrect even when writing on alleged debtors’ outside walls. 😂 pic.twitter.com/i1UANYAjXO— caution: asymptomatic nCovid19 🦠 (@tebogokhaas) December 8, 2020
So what if ToRoRRow never comes? pic.twitter.com/YlgDWrhFDS— Mvundlane wasoKhabeni (@OkaMdineka4life) December 8, 2020
Freedom is coming tororrow... pic.twitter.com/qx3Z7ib8hK— Kabelo Manong (@Mpho_Mokake) December 8, 2020