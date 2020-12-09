Nafiz Modack's right-hand man stabbed and shot after bar brawl

Alleged underworld figure Jacques Cronje, right-hand man of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, was stabbed and shot in the face on Friday night in an incident which seemingly started as a bar brawl in Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said a case of attempted murder was being investigated after a shooting at around 7.40pm in Da Gama Road, Brooklyn. He said a 49-year-old man was shot and injured.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The injured victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment,” said Van Wyk.

Modack confirmed Cronje was involved in the incident.

He said it started when Cronje was drinking at a bar in Koeberg Road, Milnerton, and got into a fight with patrons at the bar.