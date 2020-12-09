One dead, three injured in Germiston factory 'explosion'

South Africa

One person died and three others were injured in an 'explosion' at a Germiston factory on Wednesday, ER24 said.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

One person died and three others were injured in an “explosion” at a Germiston factory on Wednesday afternoon, paramedic service ER24 said.

ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said that paramedics arrived about 3pm and found a patient with fatal injuries.

“The patient was declared dead at the scene. Three others had sustained critical injuries,” Van Huyssteen said.

A medical helicopter was used to airlift two of the injured to hospital, while the third was taken for treatment via ambulance.

