One dead, three injured in Germiston factory 'explosion'
09 December 2020 - 18:19
One person died and three others were injured in an “explosion” at a Germiston factory on Wednesday afternoon, paramedic service ER24 said.
ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said that paramedics arrived about 3pm and found a patient with fatal injuries.
“The patient was declared dead at the scene. Three others had sustained critical injuries,” Van Huyssteen said.
A medical helicopter was used to airlift two of the injured to hospital, while the third was taken for treatment via ambulance.
TimesLIVE