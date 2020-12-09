South Africa

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Events of this nature are uncontrollable'

09 December 2020 - 16:23 By TimesLIVE
The Plett Rage was officially cancelled, the event's organisers said on Wednesday.
Image: Shelley Christians/Gallo Images

The 2020 Plett Rage has officially been called off.

In a short statement, Lucky Fish Events — the event organiser of Plett Rage, and also the JBay Rage, JBay Rocks, Wanderbay NYE & Alcazar NYE — announced the cancellation of the event, which had been originally been  postponed from December this year to January 2021.

“From what has recently unfolded during the period in which Ballito Rage took place in KZN (an event which is owned by a separate company), which took place from November 28 to December 3, it is clear that events of this nature are uncontrollable regardless of the Covid-19 preventive measures put in place,” the statement reads.

It added that the decision was taken after advice from local authorities, from “public pressure”, as well as the request of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“We have to do what is in the interest of public safety. Although the cancellation affects a significant number of people who would have worked both directly and indirectly on Plett Rage and desperately need the income generated by the event, we believe it to be the very best decision during these horrid circumstances,” the statement reads.

A video announcement of the cancellation was posted on the event's Facebook page.

Dear 2020 Plett Rage Family & members of the public Taking into consideration the advice given to us from local...

Posted by Plett Rage on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Prof Salim Abdool Karim calls for legal action against super-spreader event organisers who break rules

Close to 100 Covid-19 infections have been linked to the Ballito Rage festivities.
News
9 hours ago

‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage outbreak

Parents seized by guilt as 1,300 Gauteng teens urged to quarantine after attending Ballito Rage
News
22 hours ago

Matric blowout not all the rage as Covid-19 testing in KZN spirals

‘We could have done without Rage’ - KZN Rage attendees speak out after overcrowding at some clubs.
News
1 day ago

